US durable goods orders slump -1.1% mom, transportation sector leads decline

US durable goods orders dropped -1.1% mom in November to USD 285.1B, significantly missing market expectations of a -0.3% mom decline. This also marks the third decline in the last four months.

Excluding transportation, orders edged down -0.1% mom to USD 189.6B, while orders excluding defense fell -0.3% mom to USD 267.4B. The transportation equipment category, which has also fallen in three of the past four months, accounted for the largest share of the decline, with a -2.9% mom drop to USD 95.5B.

Full US durable goods orders release here.