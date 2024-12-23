Mon, Dec 23, 2024 @ 18:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS durable goods orders slump -1.1% mom, transportation sector leads decline

US durable goods orders slump -1.1% mom, transportation sector leads decline

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US durable goods orders dropped -1.1% mom in November to USD 285.1B, significantly missing market expectations of a -0.3% mom decline. This also marks the third decline in the last four months.

Excluding transportation, orders edged down -0.1% mom to USD 189.6B, while orders excluding defense fell -0.3% mom to USD 267.4B. The transportation equipment category, which has also fallen in three of the past four months, accounted for the largest share of the decline, with a -2.9% mom drop to USD 95.5B.

Full US durable goods orders release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.