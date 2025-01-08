Fed’s Waller backs further rate cuts, flags tariffs as potential inflation risk

Fed Governor Christopher Waller reaffirmed his support for continued rate cuts in 2025, while emphasizing that the pace will hinge on inflation progress and labor market stability.

In a speech today today, Waller noted that the median expectation from the latest Summary of Economic Projections suggests two 25-basis-point cuts this year, but highlighted the “range of views is quite large” within the FOMC, from no cuts to as many as five. But his “bottom-line message” is that “more cuts will be appropriate”.

Waller described the US economy as being on “solid footing,” with a labor market near the maximum-employment objective. “I have seen nothing in the data or forecasts” that suggests the labor market will dramatically weaken over coming months,” he added.

The governor pointed to steady progress on inflation but acknowledged upside risks, including geopolitical conflicts and new tariff proposals. “Tariff proposals raise the possibility that a new source of upward pressure on inflation could emerge,” he said. However, he downplayed the likelihood of tariffs significantly altering monetary policy, assuming their effects on prices are neither substantial nor persistent.

Full speech of Fed’s Waller here.

