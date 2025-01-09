Japan’s nominal wage gains hit 3% in Nov, but inflation erodes real earnings

Japan’s real wages fell by -0.3% yoy in November, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline as wage growth failed to outpace inflation again.

While nominal wages rose by a robust 3.0% yoy—beating expectations of 2.7% yoy and extending a 35-month streak of growth—consumer prices grew at an even faster pace of 3.4% yoy during the same period, up from 2.6% yoy in October.

A notable highlight in the data was the sharp rise in special cash earnings, including bonuses, which surged by 7.9% yoy. Excluding bonuses and nonscheduled payments, average wages increased by 2.7% yoy, the fastest rate in 32 years, suggesting some underlying improvement in base wages.