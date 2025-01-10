Fri, Jan 10, 2025 @ 14:02 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanada's employment rises 91k in Dec, unemployment rate down to 6.7%

Canada’s employment rises 91k in Dec, unemployment rate down to 6.7%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s labor market closed 2024 on a strong note, with employment soaring by 91k in December, far exceeding expectations of 24.9k. Full-time positions accounted for a significant portion of the gains, with 56k new roles added.

Unemployment rate fell to 6.7%, defying expectations of an increase to 6.9%, and marked an improvement from the previous month’s 6.8%. Employment rate also increased by 0.2 percentage points to 60.8%, marking the first uptick since January 2023.

Total hours worked rose 0.5% mom and were 2.1% higher than a year earlier. Meanwhile, average hourly wages grew 3.8% yoy, a deceleration from November’s 4.1% yoy.

Full Canada job data release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.