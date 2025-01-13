ECB’s Rehn: Restrictive monetary policy to end latest by mid-summer

Finnish ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to easing monetary policy as disinflation remains on track and the region faces a weakening growth outlook. Speaking with Bloomberg TV, Rehn stated that it “makes sense to continue rate cuts.”

Rehn projected that ECB is likely to exit restrictive monetary territory “sometime in the spring-winter,” a timeline he clarified could range from January to June in Finland’s seasonal context.

He added, “I would say at the latest by midsummer, we should have left restrictive territory.”

Rehn also emphasized ECB’s independence in policy decisions, distancing it from the Fed’s approach.

“The ECB is not the 13th federal district of the Federal Reserve System,” he noted, reinforcing that the bank’s decisions are guided solely by its mandate to maintain price stability within the Eurozone.