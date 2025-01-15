ECB’s Guindos and Villeroy affirm progress on disinflation

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos highlighted today that disinflation in the Eurozone is “well on track,” reinforcing optimism about the region’s progress toward price stability. While December’s inflation rose to 2.4%, Guindos noted that this increase was anticipated and aligned with ECB’s projections. Domestic inflation remains elevated, but recent easing signals have provided some relief.

Guindos cautioned, however, that risks remain high. “The high level of uncertainty calls for prudence,” he said, referencing global trade frictions that could fragment the global economy further. He also warned about the fiscal policy challenges to weigh on borrowing costs and renewed geopolitical tensions to destabilize energy markets.

Despite weak near-term economic outlook, Guindos expressed cautious optimism, stating, “The conditions are in place for growth to strengthen over the projection horizon, although less than was forecast in previous rounds.”

Meanwhile, French ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau echoed a positive sentiment, emphasizing progress against inflation.

“We have practically won the battle against inflation,” he said, projecting that it “makes sense for interest rates to reach 2% by the summer.” However, Villeroy also highlighted risks to France’s 2025 growth forecast of 0.9%, acknowledging that while downside risks persist, a recession remains unlikely.