Eurozone industrial production rises 0.2% mom in Nov, EU up 0.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production rises 0.2% mom in Nov, EU up 0.1% mom

Eurozone industrial production edged up by 0.2% mom in November, falling short of 0.3% mom consensus forecast. While the overall increase suggests resilience in the industrial sector, the performance was uneven across categories. Production rose by 1.5% for durable consumer goods and 1.1% for energy, highlighting strong demand in these areas. Intermediate and capital goods also posted gains of 0.5% each, while non-durable consumer goods saw a marginal uptick of 0.1%.

Across the broader EU, industrial production grew by just 0.1% on the month. The highest monthly increases were recorded in Belgium (+8.7%), Malta (+7.1%) and Lithuania (+4.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Ireland (-5.8%), Luxembourg (-3.9%) and Portugal (-3.4%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

