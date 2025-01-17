Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.4% in Dec, core CPI at 2.7%

Eurozone inflation was finalized at to 2.4% yoy in December, up from November’s 2.2% yoy. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, held steady at 2.7% yoy. Services made the largest contribution to the annual headline inflation rate (+1.78 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.51 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13 pp), and energy (+0.01 pp).
In the broader EU, inflation was finalized at 2.7% yoy, up from 2.5% yoy in November. Ireland recorded the lowest annual inflation rate at 1.0%, followed by Italy at 1.4%, with Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden at 1.6% each. On the other end, Romania (5.5%), Hungary (4.8%), and Croatia (4.5%) posted the highest inflation rates.
Across the EU, annual inflation rose in 19 member states, remained unchanged in one, and fell in seven compared to the previous month.