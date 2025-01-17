Eurozone CPI finalized at 2.4% in Dec, core CPI at 2.7%

Eurozone inflation was finalized at to 2.4% yoy in December, up from November’s 2.2% yoy. Core CPI, which excludes energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, held steady at 2.7% yoy. Services made the largest contribution to the annual headline inflation rate (+1.78 percentage points), followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.51 pp), non-energy industrial goods (+0.13 pp), and energy (+0.01 pp).

In the broader EU, inflation was finalized at 2.7% yoy, up from 2.5% yoy in November. Ireland recorded the lowest annual inflation rate at 1.0%, followed by Italy at 1.4%, with Luxembourg, Finland, and Sweden at 1.6% each. On the other end, Romania (5.5%), Hungary (4.8%), and Croatia (4.5%) posted the highest inflation rates.

Across the EU, annual inflation rose in 19 member states, remained unchanged in one, and fell in seven compared to the previous month.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.