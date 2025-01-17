ECB’s Elderson: Rate setting is a question of speed and magnitude

ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson emphasized the delicate balance the central bank must strike in setting interest rates during an interview with Het Financieele Dagblad.

He warned, “If we lower the interest rate too quickly, dialling down services inflation sufficiently could become complicated.” At the same time, he acknowledged the risks of maintaining rates too high for too long, which could lead to undershooting ECB’s inflation target.

“The markets don’t think we’ve finished easing now that we’re at 3% and I don’t think we have, either,” he added. “Setting interest rates is ultimately a question of how fast and how much.”