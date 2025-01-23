Japan posts first trade surplus in six months

Japan recorded a trade surplus of JPY 130.9B in December, the first surplus in six months, driven by a 2.8% yoy rise in exports to JPY 9.91T. Imports also jumped, rising 1.8% yoy to JPY 9.8T.

However, exports to the two largest trading partners saw declines, with shipments to China falling by -3.0% yoy and to the US by 2.1% yoy.

On a month-on-month seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 6.3% mom to JPY 9.44T. Imports increased 2.2% mom to JPY 9.47T, resulting in a seasonally adjusted trade deficit of JPY 33B.

For the entirety of 2024, Japan’s trade deficit narrowed significantly, shrinking by 44% from the previous year to JPY -5.33T. Exports reached a record high of JPY 107.09T, up 6.2%, bolstered by strong demand for vehicles and semiconductor-related products. Imports also rose by 1.8% to JPY 112.42T.