Canada’s retail sales stagnate in Nov as core sales down -1% mom

Canada’s retail sales were flat in November, falling short of the expected 0.2% mom increase. The data revealed mixed performance across sectors, with declines in six out of nine subsectors.

Sales at food and beverage retailers dropped by -1.6% mom, driving much of the weakness in the report. However, gains in motor vehicle and parts dealers (+2.0% mom) and gasoline stations and fuel vendors (+0.7% mom) helped offset the broader declines, preventing an outright contraction in overall retail activity.

Core retail sales, which exclude the more volatile categories of motor vehicles and gasoline, declined by a notable -1.0% mom.

Full Canada retail sales release here.