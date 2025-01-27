China’s PMI manufacturing falls to 49.1, weak start to 2025

China’s manufacturing activity slipped into contraction in January, with NBS Manufacturing PMI falling from 50.1 to 49.1, missing expectations of 50.1. This marks the first contraction since October and the lowest reading since August.

The decline was attributed to Lunar New Year holiday, as workers left early, according to NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe. Analysts also noted potential effects from slowing export demand after earlier front-loading tied to trade concerns.

The services sector showed similar weakness, with the Non-Manufacturing PMI dropping from 52.2 to 50.2, below the expected 52.0. Composite PMI, combining manufacturing and services, slipped to 50.1 from 52.2, reflecting a broad deceleration.

While some of this is likely seasonal, the magnitude of the slowdown raises concerns about underlying economic momentum, especially with external pressures like trade tensions still in play.