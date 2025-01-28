US consumer confidence falls to 104.1 as labor sentiment weakens

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped to 104.1 in January, down from 109.5 and falling short of expectations at 105.7. Present Situation Index saw steep decline by -9.7 points to 134.3. Expectations Index fell by -2.6 points to 83.9, but remained above the critical recession signal threshold of 80.

Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board, noted that consumer confidence has been fluctuating within a relatively stable range since 2022. While January marked the second consecutive monthly decline, the index still falls within that range, albeit closer to its lower boundary.

Peterson added that consumers’ optimism about future business conditions and income also declined. Notably, December’s growing pessimism about future employment prospects was confirmed in January.

Full US consumer confidence release here.