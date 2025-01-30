BoJ’s Himino reiterates further hike possible if economic forecasts hold

BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino reinforced expectations that the central bank could raise interest rates further if its economic and price projections are met.

Speaking today, Himino stated, “If our economic and price forecasts are achieved, we will raise our policy rate accordingly and adjust the degree of monetary support.”

Himino also highlighted concerns about Japan’s prolonged period of negative real interest rates, describing the situation as “not normal.”

He explained that an ideal economic scenario for Japan would involve rising wages and corporate profits, fueling stronger consumption and investment, which would then support moderate and stable inflation. In such a case, Japan could see real interest rates turn positive.