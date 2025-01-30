Swiss KOF rises to 101.6, led by manufacturing and services

Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer climbed to 101.6 in January, up from 99.6 and surpassing market expectations of 100.5. This data suggests modest pickup in economic momentum, particularly in production-side sectors.

According to KOF, “the majority of the production-side indicator bundles included in the KOF Economic Barometer show positive developments.”

The strongest contributions came from manufacturing, financial and insurance services, hospitality, and other service industries, signaling resilience in key sectors of the Swiss economy.

However, the outlook remains uneven. While production indicators strengthened, demand-side indicators showed signs of weakness. KOF noted that both “the indicator bundles for foreign demand as well as for private consumption indicate a downward tendency,” highlighting subdued consumer activity and external trade concerns.

