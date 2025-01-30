Eurozone GDP stagnates in Q4, Germany and France weigh on growth

Eurozone economy stalled in Q4, posting 0.0% qoq growth, falling short of modest expectations for a 0.1% expansion. Meanwhile, EU-wide GDP grew by 0.1% qoq, indicating marginal economic activity across the bloc.

Among individual member states, Portugal led growth with a robust 1.5% increase, followed by Lithuania (+0.9%) and Spain (+0.8%).

However, the overall performance was dragged down by contractions in key economies. Ireland recorded the steepest decline at -1.3%, while Germany and France also posted negative growth of -0.2% and -0.1%, respectively.

On a year-over-year basis, GDP growth was positive for nine Eurozone countries, while three recorded annual declines.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.