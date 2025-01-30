Thu, Jan 30, 2025 @ 15:59 GMT
ECB cuts 25bps, disinflation well on track

ECB delivered a widely expected 25bps rate cut, bringing main refinancing rate to 2.75%,  marginal lending rate  to 2.90%, and deposit rate to 3.15%.

In its statement, ECB noted that the “disinflation process is well on track,” with inflation evolving broadly in line with projections. Policymakers expect inflation to reach the 2% medium-term target this year, with underlying inflation measures indicating price stability on a “sustained basis.”

ECB acknowledged that domestic inflation remains elevated due to “wages and prices in certain sectors still adjusting to the past inflation surge with a substantial delay.” Despite this, the central bank noted that wage growth is “moderating,” and corporate profit margins are absorbing part of the cost pressures, preventing a stronger inflation rebound.

Full ECB statement here.

ActionForex.com

