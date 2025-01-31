Fri, Jan 31, 2025 @ 08:41 GMT
BoJ’s Ueda reaffirms support for economy while keeping rate hikes on the table

By ActionForex.com

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s is aiming for “gradual pickup” in prices, supported by a “solid increase in wages.” He emphasized that maintaining easy monetary conditions remains necessary to “support economic activity” and ensure that underlying inflation continues rising toward the 2% target.

However, he also made it clear that BoJ’s stance remains unchanged, noting that it will “continue raising interest rates” and adjust monetary support if the economy and prices “move in line with our forecasts.”

At the same parliamentary session, Prime Minister Shigeru reinforced the government’s priority of achieving sustainable inflation alongside wage growth. He highlighted that while stable price increases are important, “we must aim for wage growth higher than inflation while prices rise stably.” He also warned against the perception that falling prices are beneficial, arguing that such views prolonged Japan’s deflationary struggles in the past.

