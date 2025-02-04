BoJ’s Ueda prioritizes underlying inflation trends, not short-term volatility

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated the central bank’s commitment to achieving its 2% inflation target on a sustained basis, emphasizing that the focus remains on underlying inflation rather than temporary price fluctuations.

Speaking before parliament, Ueda highlighted that BoJ filters out one-off factors such as fuel and volatile fresh food prices when assessing inflation trends.

However, he acknowledged “that process at times could be difficult”, reinforcing the need for careful analysis before making policy adjustments.