BoJ’s Tamura advocates rate hike to 1% by late fiscal 2025

BoJ board member Naoki Tamura, a known hawk, reinforced his stance on the need for tighter monetary policy, stating that Japan’s short-term interest rates should rise to at least 1% by the second half of fiscal 2025 to mitigate inflation risks.

Tamura explained that inflationary pressures are mounting, necessitating a shift away toward a more neutral rate. He highlighted that by late fiscal 2025, the Japanese economy is expected to reach a point where the 2% inflation target can be considered sustainably achieved, supported by broad-based wage increases, including among smaller firms.

“Bearing in mind that short-term interest rates should be at 1% by the second half of fiscal 2025, I think the Bank needs to raise rates in a timely and gradual manner, in response to the increasing likelihood of achieving its price target,” he said.