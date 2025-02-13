Swiss inflation softens again as CPI slows to 0.4% in Jan

Thu, Feb 13, 2025 @ 10:40 GMT
Switzerland’s CPI declined by -0.1% mom in January, in line with market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes fresh and seasonal products, energy, and fuel, also dropped by -0.1% mom. While domestic product prices ticked up by 0.1% mom, the steep -0.7% mom decline in imported product prices suggests that external factors continue to exert deflationary pressure on the Swiss economy.

On a year-over-year basis, headline inflation eased from 0.6% yoy to 0.4% yoy, also matching expectations. However, core CPI edged higher to 0.9% yoy from 0.7% yoy. Domestic product inflation slowed from 1.5% yoy to 1.0% yoy, reflecting weaker demand and subdued price pressures in the local economy. Meanwhile, imported product prices remained in deflationary territory, improving slightly from -2.2% yoy to -1.5% yoy.

Full Swiss CPI release here

