Fed’s Harker signals no rush for rate cuts amid economic resilience

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said in a speech today that the US economy continues to operate from a “position of strength”. While inflation remains above target, Harker expressed confidence that it is on track to ease over time, supported by resilient economic growth and a balanced labor market.

These factors, in his view, are “reasons enough for holding the policy rate steady.”

Harker avoided committing to a specific timeline for policy easing but stated that he remains “optimistic” about inflation’s continued decline, which would eventually allow Fed to lower rates “over the long run”.

However, he acknowledged uncertainty surrounding new economic policies, particularly regarding tariffs and immigration policies under President Trump’s administration.

Many economists warn that a combination of higher import taxes and stricter immigration measures could fuel inflation, complicating the Fed’s job of maintaining price stability. Harker admitted that the full impact of these policies remains unknown.