Fed’s Bostic sees two rate cuts in 2025 but flags significant uncertainty

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic noted his baseline expectation for two 25bps rate cuts later this year, but cautioned that “the uncertainty around that is pretty significant”, with multiple factors that could shift the outlook in either direction.

He acknowledged growing concerns from businesses regarding the potential impact of new tariffs, immigration policies, and regulatory changes on economic conditions.

He noted that there is both enthusiasm and “widespread apprehension” among business contacts regarding these policy shifts. Specifically, he warned that tariffs could push up costs, adding, “Many feel confident that if that happens, then they can pass along higher costs in their prices.”