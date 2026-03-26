Platinum Wave Analysis

Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

Platinum reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 2030.0

Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 1800.00 (low of wave A from February), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily hammer, which stopped the previous ABC correction (2) from the end of January.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Platinum can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 2030.0 (former support from February and March).