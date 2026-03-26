Thu, Mar 26, 2026 07:04 GMT
More
    HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisPlatinum Wave Analysis

    Platinum Wave Analysis

    FxPro
    By FxPro

    Platinum: ⬆️ Buy

    • Platinum reversed from support zone
    • Likely to rise to resistance level 2030.0

    Platinum recently reversed up from the support zone between the round support level 1800.00 (low of wave A from February), lower daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from May.

    The upward reversal from this support zone created the daily hammer, which stopped the previous ABC correction (2) from the end of January.

    Given the clear daily uptrend, Platinum can be expected to rise toward the next resistance level 2030.0 (former support from February and March).

    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    Start Trading
    FxPro
    FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
    FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

    Latest Analysis

    Load more

    Learn Forex Trading

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

    Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

    © ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.