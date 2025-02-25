Fed’s Goolsbee: Rate cuts on hold until policy uncertainty clears

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee emphasized the need for caution before resuming rate cuts, citing uncertainty over the economic impact of the Trump administration’s policies.

Speaking in a TV interview overnight, Goolsbee stated that Fed remains in “wait-and-see” mode as it assesses the effects of new tariffs, immigration policies, tax cuts, government spending reductions, and federal workforce changes.

Goolsbee made it clear that if the administration’s policies push inflation higher, Fed is obligated by law to respond accordingly. However, he stressed that the overall policy package remains unclear, making it difficult for Fed to determine its next steps.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of kind of dust in the air, and before the Fed can go back to cutting the rates, I feel and have expressed that we got to get a little dust out of the air,” he said.