Switzerland’s KOF Economic Barometer declined from 103.0 to 101.7 in February, missing expectations of 102.1.

The data suggests weakening momentum in the economy, with most production-side sectors facing increasing pressure. According to KOF, manufacturing and services sectors saw the most notable deterioration.

However, the report also pointed to some stabilizing factors, as foreign demand and private consumption showed resilience, helping to offset some of the negative trends.

Full Swiss KOF release here.