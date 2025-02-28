Fri, Feb 28, 2025 @ 17:23 GMT
US PCE inflation slows as expected, personal income surges but spending contracts

By ActionForex.com

The latest US PCE inflation data showed price pressures moderating slightly in January. Both headline and core PCE (excluding food and energy) price indices rose 0.3% month-over-month, aligning with market expectations.

On an annual basis, headline PCE inflation slowed to 2.5% yoy from 2.6% yoy, while core PCE eased to 2.6% yoy from 2.9% yoy, reinforcing the view that disinflation remains on track despite persistent price pressures in some sectors.

However, the consumer sector showed signs of strain. Personal income surged 0.9% mom, far exceeding expectations of 0.3%, but personal spending unexpectedly declined by -0.2%, missing the anticipated 0.2% gain.

Full US Personal Income and Outlays release here.

