ECB’s Lagarde stresses commitment to price stability amid exceptional high uncertainty

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the “exceptionally high” level of global uncertainty in her speech today, highlighting the challenges posed by trade policy shifts and geopolitical tensions.

She noted that an index measuring trade policy uncertainty is now close to 350—more than six times its average value since 2021. Geopolitical risk indicators are at levels unseen since the Cold War, aside from periods of war and major terrorist attacks.

Against this backdrop, Lagarde emphasized that ECB’s primary focus remains on maintaining price stability over the medium term, stressing that this commitment is “more important than ever” in an unpredictable economic environment.

To achieve this, Lagarde stressed the need for “agility to respond to new shocks” while maintaining a structured policy framework that prevents “short-sighted reactions and unbridled discretion”.

She also noted the importance of combining agility with clarity, stating that while the ECB may not always be able to provide certainty about the exact path of interest rates, it can ensure “clarity about our reaction function”.

Full speech of ECB’s Lagarde here.