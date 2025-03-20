Thu, Mar 20, 2025 @ 13:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSNB cuts 25bps, flags downside inflation risks and uncertain growth outlook

SNB cuts 25bps, flags downside inflation risks and uncertain growth outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

SNB delivered a widely expected 25bps rate cut, bringing the policy rate down to 0.25%. In its statement, SNB justified the decision by pointing to low inflationary pressures and “heightened downside risks to inflation”.

The central bank acknowledged that Switzerland’s economic outlook has become “considerably more uncertain”, particularly due to rising global trade tensions and geopolitical risks. The external environment remains a key threat to growth.

The new conditional inflation forecast suggests that inflation will remain well within its price stability range, averaging 0.4% in 2025, and 0.8% in both 2026 and 2027. These projections assume that the policy rate stays at 0.25% throughout the forecast horizon.

On the growth front, SNB expects GDP to expand between 1% and 1.5% in 2025, with domestic demand benefiting from rising real wages and easier monetary conditions. However, weak external demand is expected to act as a drag on growth. For 2026, SNB anticipates GDP growth of around 1.5%.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.