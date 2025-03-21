Fri, Mar 21, 2025 @ 04:12 GMT
New Zealand posts NZD 510m trade surplus as exports surge across key markets

By ActionForex.com

New Zealand posted a surprise trade surplus of NZD 510m in February, defying expectations of a NZD -235m deficit.

Goods exports jumped 16% yoy to NZD 6.7B, led by strong demand from key trading partners including China, Australia, and the EU. Notably, exports to China surged by 16% yoy, while shipments to Australia and the EU rose by 17% yoy and 37% yoy, respectively. The only major decline was seen in exports to the US, which slipped by -5.5% yoy.

Goods imports edged up a modest 2.1% yoy to NZD 6.2B, with notable volatility in country-level data. Imports from the US spiked 41% yoy, while those from South Korea plunged -57% yoy. Imports from Australia (-9.3% yoy) and the EU (-3.3% yoy)also declined. Despite the pickup from the US and China (3.8% yoy), subdued import figures from other regions helped tilt the trade balance into surplus.

Full NZ trade balance release here.

