ECB’s Villeroy: Trade uncertainty threatens financial stability, strengthens case for rate cut

French ECB Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned today that mounting economic uncertainty from escalating trade tensions is posing risks to financial stability, particularly increasing credit risks for some financial institutions.

While he emphasized the resilience of French banks, he noted that leveraged hedge funds could come under significant liquidity pressure.

Writing in his annual letter to President Macron, Villeroy assured that both Bank of France and ECB are “fully mobilised” to safeguard financial stability and ensure adequate liquidity.

Speaking to journalists, Villeroy said the recent US announcement of sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs only adds to the case for further monetary easing. “We still have room to cut rates,” he stated.