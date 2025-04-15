Tue, Apr 15, 2025 @ 16:05 GMT
Eurozone industrial output surges in 1.1% mom in Feb, driven by consumer and capital goods

Eurozone industrial production posted a stronger-than-expected gain of 1.1% mom in February, well above the 0.1% mom forecast. The increase was largely driven by a 2.8% jump in non-durable consumer goods and a solid 0.8% rise in capital goods output. Intermediate goods also rose modestly by 0.3%, while energy production and durable consumer goods declined by -0.2% -and 0.3%, respectively.

Across the broader EU, industrial production rose 1.0% on the month, with Ireland (+10.8%), Belgium (+7.4%), and Luxembourg (+6.3%) leading the gains. Meanwhile, Croatia (-3.9%), Greece (-3.6%), and Romania (-2.1%) recorded the steepest declines.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

