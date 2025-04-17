Thu, Apr 17, 2025 @ 07:00 GMT
NZ CPI surprises to the upside at 2.5% in Q1, domestic pressures driving

New Zealand’s consumer prices rose more than expected in the first quarter, with CPI climbing 0.9% qoq and accelerating from 2.2% yoy to 2.5% yoy, above forecasts of 0.7% qoq and 2.3% yoy.

Nevertheless, this still marks the third consecutive quarter that annual inflation has stayed within RBNZ’s 1–3% target band.

Tradeable inflation, reflecting imported price dynamics, rose 0.8% qoq and just 0.3% yoy, indicating limited external pricing pressure. In contrast, non-tradeable inflation, a proxy for domestic conditions, surged 1.1% qoq and 4.0% yoy.

The strength in non-tradeables points to robust local demand and ongoing cost pressures within the domestic economy.

Full NZ CPI release here.

