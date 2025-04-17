BoJ’s Nakagawa and Ueda highlight US tariff risk, urge vigilance

BoJ board member Junko Nakagawa cited US trade policy as one of the most significant risks to Japan’s economic outlook. In a speech, she noted that higher US tariffs could directly damage Japanese corporate activity, pressuring exports, production, sales, capital expenditure, and profitability.

Nakagawa also noted the potential for broader spillover effects, including weakened business and consumer sentiment and volatility in commodity prices and financial markets.

Echoing these concerns, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda told the parliament that uncertainty surrounding US policy, especially tariffs, has “heightened sharply” in recent weeks. Ueda stressed that the central bank will assess trade-related developments at each policy meeting without any pre-conception.

While reaffirming BoJ’s intention to raise interest rates if economic and price conditions align with projections, Ueda emphasized, “we must be vigilant to the fact uncertainty surrounding each country’s trade policy is heightening.”