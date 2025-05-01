Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, slump persists amid trade uncertainty

Japan’s manufacturing sector remained in contractionary territory in April, with the final PMI reading at 48.7, up slightly from March’s 48.4. While the deterioration in business conditions marked the tenth consecutive month of decline, it remained modest.

However, underlying components revealed more concerning trends, with sharper drops in new orders and exports, highlighting persistent demand-side weakness.

According to S&P Global, firms responded by scaling back purchasing and adjusting inventories, while overall sentiment worsened.

Business confidence around future output fell to its lowest since mid-2020, as companies expressed caution amid ongoing global trade tensions and muted demand. Without a significant turnaround in both domestic and external demand, “firms are likely to struggle to see a recovery in conditions”.

