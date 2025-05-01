Thu, May 01, 2025 @ 05:05 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, slump persists amid trade uncertainty

Japan’s PMI manufacturing finalized at 48.7, slump persists amid trade uncertainty

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s manufacturing sector remained in contractionary territory in April, with the final PMI reading at 48.7, up slightly from March’s 48.4. While the deterioration in business conditions marked the tenth consecutive month of decline, it remained modest.

However, underlying components revealed more concerning trends, with sharper drops in new orders and exports, highlighting persistent demand-side weakness.

According to S&P Global, firms responded by scaling back purchasing and adjusting inventories, while overall sentiment worsened.

Business confidence around future output fell to its lowest since mid-2020, as companies expressed caution amid ongoing global trade tensions and muted demand. Without a significant turnaround in both domestic and external demand, “firms are likely to struggle to see a recovery in conditions”.

Full Japan PMI manufacturing final release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.