BoJ holds rates, slashes growth outlook on trade headwinds

BoJ kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.50% today, by unanimous vote, in line with expectations. However, it struck a cautious tone on the economic outlook by sharply cutting its growth forecasts.

The central bank now projects Japan’s real GDP to grow just 0.5% in fiscal 2025, down from the 1.1% forecast in January, and 0.7% in fiscal 2026 (downgraded from 1.0%). Growth is expected to recover to 1.0% in fiscal 2027, assuming stabilization in global conditions.

In its statement, BoJ acknowledged that “Japan’s economic growth is likely to moderate” as global trade and policy uncertainty weigh on external demand and corporate profitability. Still, the bank expects activity to reaccelerate once overseas economies resume “a moderate growth path.”

On inflation, BoJ maintained that price pressures are broadly on course toward the 2% target, but revised its CPI core forecast down from 2.4% to 2.2% for fiscal 2025, and from 2.0% to 1.7% for fiscal 2026.

BoJ raised its projection for the core-core CPI from 2.1% to 2.3% for fiscal 2025, reflecting persistent domestic inflation pressures. However, this is followed by a downgrade from 2.1% to 1.8% in 2026 before stabilizing at 2.0% in 2027.

