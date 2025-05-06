Gold breaks higher, eyes on 3500 and beyond

Gold’s extended rebound and break of 3352.97 resistance argues that correction from 3449.79 has already completed at 3201.70. Further rise is now expected to 3499.79 and then 61.8% projection of 2956.61 to 3449.70 from 3201.70 at 3537.38. Decisive break of 3537.38 could prompt upside acceleration towards 100% projection at 3744.88. However, break of 55 4H EMA (now at 3287.46) will resume the corrective fall from 3499.79 with another downleg.

In the bigger picture, the long term up trend remains intact and there is no sign of loss of momentum in W MACD, despite overbought condition in W RSI. Next medium term target remains at 261.8% projection of 1160.17 to 2074.84 from 1614.60 at 4009.20, which is close to 4000 psychological level.