Eurozone PPI falls -1.6% mom in March on steep energy decline

Eurozone PPI fell -1.6% mom in March, dragged down by a steep -5.8% mom drop in energy costs. Excluding energy, however, PPI ticked up 0.1% mom. Annually, PPI stood at 1.9% yoy, down from prior month’s 3.0% yoy.

Modest monthly gains was seen across most segments — 0.1% mom for capital goods, 0.2% mom for durable consumer goods, and 0.5% mom for non-durable goods. Intermediate goods were unchanged.

In the broader EU, PPI also fell -1.6% m/m and rose 2.1% yoy. The largest monthly decreases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (-8.0%), Spain (-3.9%) and Italy (-3.3%). The highest increases were observed in Greece (+1.3%), Luxembourg (+0.9%) and Slovenia (+0.6%).

Full Eurozone PPI release here.