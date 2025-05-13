German ZEW economic sentiment surges on stabilizing domestic politics and trade progress

Tue, May 13, 2025 @ 13:24 GMT
Investor sentiment in Germany and the wider Eurozone improved sharply in May, with ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany jumping from -14.0 to 25.2, well above the expected 9.8. Eurozone sentiment followed suit, rising from -18.5 to 11.6, also beating expectations.

According to ZEW President Achim Wambach, the rebound reflects growing optimism tied to easing trade tensions, a new German government, and stabilizing inflation, helping to offset last month’s sharp deterioration.

However, views on current conditions remain deeply negative. Germany’s Current Situation Index edged down further from -81.2 to -82.0, missing forecasts. Eurozone’s improved modestly but still stood at -42.2. This divergence suggests that while expectations for the months ahead are improving, near-term economic conditions remain fragile, particularly in Germany.

Full German ZEW release here.

