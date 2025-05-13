German ZEW economic sentiment surges on stabilizing domestic politics and trade progress

Investor sentiment in Germany and the wider Eurozone improved sharply in May, with ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for Germany jumping from -14.0 to 25.2, well above the expected 9.8. Eurozone sentiment followed suit, rising from -18.5 to 11.6, also beating expectations.

According to ZEW President Achim Wambach, the rebound reflects growing optimism tied to easing trade tensions, a new German government, and stabilizing inflation, helping to offset last month’s sharp deterioration.

However, views on current conditions remain deeply negative. Germany’s Current Situation Index edged down further from -81.2 to -82.0, missing forecasts. Eurozone’s improved modestly but still stood at -42.2. This divergence suggests that while expectations for the months ahead are improving, near-term economic conditions remain fragile, particularly in Germany.

Full German ZEW release here.