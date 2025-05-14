ECB’s Nagel stresses Dollar’s global role, cautious on tariff impact ahead of June decision

German ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel emphasized the continued importance of the Dollar as a global reserve currency during remarks today. At the same time, he expected that Euro would gradually play a stronger role in the international financial system over the coming years.

Looking ahead to ECB’s June policy meeting, Nagel reiterated that the interest rate decision will be guided by incoming data. He acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding the impact of US tariffs on inflation and growth within the Eurozone.

The updated ECB staff projections, due next month, would be essential in shaping the decision. Nagel also stressed that central banks must increasingly adapt to operating in an environment characterized by persistent geopolitical and policy-driven uncertainty.