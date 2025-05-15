Eurozone industrial output surges 2.6% mom in March, led by capital goods

Eurozone industrial production jumped 2.6% mom in March, significantly outperforming expectations of 1.7% mom. The surge was driven by strong gains across key categories, including capital goods (+3.2%), durable consumer goods (+3.1%), and non-durable consumer goods (+2.3%). Intermediate goods also posted a modest 0.6% rise, while energy output dipped by -0.5%.

Across the broader EU, industrial production rose by 1.9% mom. Ireland led the gains with a remarkable 14.6% surge, followed by Malta (+4.4%) and Finland (+3.5%). However, there were notable declines in Luxembourg (-6.3%), Denmark, Greece (both -4.6%), and Portugal (-4.0%).

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.