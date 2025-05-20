SNB’s Schlegel: Inflation outlook unclear, negative rates remain on the table

Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 04:34 GMT
SNB Chair Martin Schlegel warned that the outlook for Swiss inflation remains highly uncertain and reiterated that the central bank could not rule out a return to negative interest rates.

Speaking at an event overnight, Schlegel said while such rates were an extraordinary measure, they had previously achieved their intended effect when used between 2014 and 2022.

“The uncertainty is currently enormous,” Schlegel said, citing volatility in both USD/CHF and EUR/CHF, adding that “investors are seeking a safe haven in stormy times,” which has put upward pressure on the Swiss franc.

Separately, Schlegel addressed concerns about global asset shifts, emphasizing that US treasuries remain foundational to global markets despite rising uncertainty. “There’s no current or foreseeable alternative to U.S. treasuries,” he said, citing their liquidity and dominance.

