ECB’s Schnabel: Disinflation on track, steady hand needed amid new shocks

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said the Eurozone’s disinflation process remains on track, but “new shocks” — particularly from trade tariffs — are presenting emerging risks.

While tariffs may dampen inflation in the short term, Schnabel warned they pose medium-term upside risks, warranting a “steady hand” in monetary policy.

She emphasized the importance of not overlooking “supply-side shocks” if they appear persistent, as doing so could risk “de-anchoring inflation expectations”.

Schnabel also highlighted the Eurozone’s relative resilience following the tariff escalation on April 2, noting Euro’s appreciation and a shift in perception toward the region as a “safe haven.” She characterized this as a “historical opportunity” to strengthen the international role of Euro.