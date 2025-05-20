Tue, May 20, 2025 @ 14:27 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Schnabel: Disinflation on track, steady hand needed amid new shocks

ECB’s Schnabel: Disinflation on track, steady hand needed amid new shocks

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said the Eurozone’s disinflation process remains on track, but “new shocks” — particularly from trade tariffs — are presenting emerging risks.

While tariffs may dampen inflation in the short term, Schnabel warned they pose medium-term upside risks, warranting a “steady hand” in monetary policy.

She emphasized the importance of not overlooking “supply-side shocks” if they appear persistent, as doing so could risk “de-anchoring inflation expectations”.

Schnabel also highlighted the Eurozone’s relative resilience following the tariff escalation on April 2, noting Euro’s appreciation and a shift in perception toward the region as a “safe haven.” She characterized this as a “historical opportunity” to strengthen the international role of Euro.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.