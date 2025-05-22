Eurozone PMI composite falls to 49.5, services falter, manufacturing holds tentatively

Eurozone’s private sector returned to contraction in May, with PMI Composite falling from 50.4 to 49.5, a six-month low. The drag came from the services sector, where the PMI dropped from 50.1 to 48.9, its weakest reading in 16 months. While the manufacturing index rose modestly from 49.0 to 49.4, marking a 33-month high, it remained in contractionary territory.

According to HCOB Chief Economist Cyrus de la Rubia, the region’s economy “cannot seem to find its footing,” as growth signals remain elusive and sentiment subdued.

The modest improvement in manufacturing may reflect front-loaded activity as firms seek to get ahead of US tariffs, rather than underlying demand strength. However, the downturn in services, typically more domestically oriented and less exposed to global trade, raises concern about internal demand softness.

For the ECB, the numbers are “likely to leave it with mixed feelings”. While service sector inflation appears to be moderating, input costs — likely driven by wages — are ticking higher again. Manufacturing purchase prices, by contrast, continue to fall.

