German Ifo rises to 87.5, economy stabilizing with uncertainty eased

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index rose to 87.5 in May, up from 86.9 in April, offering cautious optimism that the economy may be stabilizing.

The improvement was driven by a notable rise in the Expectations Index, which climbed from 87.4 to 89.9, a sign that firms are growing more confident about future conditions. However, the Current Situation Index dipped slightly from 86.4 to 86.1.

The Ifo Institute noted that “sentiment among German companies has improved” and that the recent surge in uncertainty has begun to ease.

Full German Ifo release here.

