Japan’s industrial production falls -0.9% mom in April, but May rebound expected

Japan’s industrial production fell by -0.9% mom in April, a milder decline than the expected -1.4%. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry maintained its view that production “fluctuates indecisively,” reflecting ongoing uncertainty, particularly around global trade developments.

While the ministry said the impact of US tariffs was limited in April, some firms have voiced concern about the manufacturing outlook as policy risks persist.

The breakdown of the data shows a mixed picture: six of 15 industrial sectors saw declines, including production machinery, fabricated metals, and transport equipment excluding motor vehicles. However, eight sectors recorded gains, with electronic parts and business-oriented machinery showing notable strength.

Manufacturers surveyed expect a sharp 9.0% rebound in May, followed by a -3.4% dip in June.

Also released, Japan’s retail sales grew by a stronger-than-expected 3.3% yoy in April, outpacing the consensus of 2.9% yoy. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained steady at 2.5%.