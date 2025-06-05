Eurozone PPI slumps -2.2% mom on energy prices

Eurozone PPI dropped sharply by -2.2% mom in April, steeper than the expected -1.8% mom. decline. Annual PPI rose just 0.7% yoy, below forecasts of 1.2% yoy. PPI ex-energy was up 0.1% mom, 1.1% yoy

The drag on Eurozone PPI was driven primarily by a -7.7% mom fall in energy prices. Prices for intermediate goods also declined slightly by -0.1% mom, while capital goods prices held flat. In contrast, consumer goods offered some offset, with durable and non-durable segments rising 0.1% mom and 0.3% mom respectively.

The broader EU showed a similar picture, with PPI falling -2.1% mom and rising just 0.6% yoy. Country-level data revealed significant monthly drops in industrial prices in France (-4.3%), Ireland (-4.0%), and Bulgaria (-4.9%). Only a handful of smaller economies like Cyprus and Malta posted slight increases.

Full Eurozone PPI release here.