Eurozone retail sales inch up 0.1% mom April, mixed national trends

Eurozone retail sales inch up 0.1% mom April, mixed national trends

Eurozone retail sales rose just 0.1% mom in April, falling short of expectations for a 0.2% mom rise. Modest gains in food, drink, and tobacco sales (+0.5%) and a solid rebound in automotive fuel purchases (+1.3%) were offset by a -0.3% decline in non-food product sales.

Across the EU, retail sales rose a more robust 0.7% mom, but the underlying data painted a sharply divided picture. Poland led with a remarkable 7.5% surge, followed by Slovakia and Sweden at 2.4%. In contrast, Germany—the region’s largest economy—saw a -1.1% drop, dragging on the overall Eurozone figure.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

