Mon, Aug 04, 2025 @ 11:14 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix sentiment crashes to -3.7, investors reject US-EU trade deal

Eurozone Sentix sentiment crashes to -3.7, investors reject US-EU trade deal

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Investor confidence in the Eurozone took a sharp hit in August, with Sentix Investor Confidence Index plunging from 4.5 to -3.7, well below expectations of 6.2. Current Situation Index dropped further into negative territory, falling from -7.3 to -13.0. Expectations Index fell steeply from 17.0 to 6.0. Germany’s figures were even more troubling: the overall index dropped from -0.4 to -12.8, with the Current Situation down from -18.8 to -29.0 and Expectations collapsing from 19.8 to 5.0.

According to Sentix, the sentiment collapse reflects investors’ early judgment of the EU-US tariff deal — and the assessment is “devastating.” The agreement, instead of offering clarity or relief, has triggered renewed concerns about Eurozone export sectors. Recent optimism about Germany’s recovery is now in doubt, with export-oriented industries seen facing more pressure in the months ahead. Investors are also increasingly anxious about rising government debt across the bloc.

Adding to the gloom, inflation shows no signs of easing. Sentix’s inflation theme index fell to -11.75, reinforcing the view that the ECB has limited room to ease policy further. With sentiment deteriorating, debt concerns mounting, and no clear inflation relief in sight, the Eurozone’s path to recovery looks increasingly fragile.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.