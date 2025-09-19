NZ exports jump 23% in August, imports flat, deficit at NZD -1.2B

New Zealand recorded a goods trade deficit of NZD 1.2B in August as imports outpaced a sharp rise in exports. Goods exports climbed NZD 1.1B, or 23% yoy, to NZD 5.9B, supported by strong shipments to major partners. Imports slipped slightly, falling NZD 30m (-0.4% yoy) to NZD 7.1B, but remained elevated enough to keep the monthly balance in deficit.

Export growth was broad-based, with China (+35% yoy, the EU (+52%), Australia (+17%), and the U.S. (+14%) all showing strong gains. Japan was the notable exception, where exports fell -11% yoy, driven by a NZD 28m decline in milk powder, butter, and cheese.

On the import side, flows from China rose 6.2% yoy, while purchases from the EU fell -6.0% and from the U.S. declined -1.3%. The largest pullback came from South Korea, where imports dropped -32% yoy.

Full NZ trade balance release here.